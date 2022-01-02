Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 02 January 2022 – Top Benga singer, Ken Wa Maria, is hospitalized with some of his band members after they were involved in a road accident at Kathiiani in Machakos.

They were travelling to a popular club in Machakos for a show in a 14 seater van when the accident happened.

According to sources, Ken Wa Maria was behind the wheel and he was reportedly drunk.

The ill-fated van veered off the road and landed in a ditch, leaving them with injuries.

The popular Benga singer, whose love for alcohol is well known, was involved in another accident in 2016 along Thika Road while driving under the influence of alcohol.

The accident that saw his car written off almost claimed his life.

Below are photos of Wa Maria and some of his band members who sustained injuries in the hospital.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.