Sunday, January 16, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto is currently holding a rally at Jacaranda Grounds in Nairobi, where he is popularising his Presidential bid and also his Bottom Up Economic Model.

Jacaranda is in Embakasi East Constituency whose member of Parliament is Babu Owino.

Owino is diehard of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and loyal to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his Azimio La Umoja movement.

On Sunday, Babu took to social media and laughed at a ‘small crowd’ that had attended Ruto’s rally at his constituency.

Owino pointed at the laxity in the Tangatanga team who he claimed had poor mobilisation skills.

“The whole Tangatanga team cannot mobilise people,” Babu Owino said and shared the photos of DP Ruto’s poorly attended rally in Embakasi East.

Here are photos of the rally that will shock Tangatanga supporters across the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.