Saturday, 08 January 2022 – A 27-year-old businesslady was stabbed to death by her boyfriend in one of the estates in Thika.

According to sources, the deceased lady, identified as Lucy Njambi, used to run an Mpesa shop in Thika town.

She was reportedly waylaid by her jilted boyfriend on her way home and stabbed.

He then fled and left her to die.

She was pronounced dead on arrival after being rushed to the hospital by neighbours.

Njambi’s boyfriend has reportedly been masquerading as a police officer

Njambi’s family, led by her mother, spoke to the press and urged police to arrest the suspect.

Her mother broke down on camera as she narrated the tragic incident.

Nominated Member of County Assembly, Ann Thumbi, has also joined Njambi’s family in demanding justice.

The MCA said she hails from the same village as the deceased lady.

“Dear sister, as you leave this world and journey to where many have gone before and where we all shall go, a place without pain or heartbreaks, I pray that you find eternal peace in the hands of our lord.

“It pains me to know that your beautiful smile shall never grace this world again.

“Go well Lucy wa Njerehu , heaven has gained an angel .

I join the family of Lucy Njambi in this hard time of loss to mourn her and demand that she be granted justice, Lucy a girl from my home village was taken from us before her time by her lover in a marital brawl gone wrong, ” the MCA wrote.

Here’s a video of the deceased lady’s family speaking to the press.

Below are photos of the late Njambi whose precious life was cut short by her boyfriend.

She was described by friends as a very friendly and hardworking lady with sharp business skills.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.