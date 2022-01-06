Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job title: EXECUTIVE PERSONAL ASSISTANT

Company profile

Jiji.co.ke is the no 1 online marketplace in Kenya! Join Jiji now and become a part of Pan-AfricanCompany having a presence in 5 African Countries. Take the opportunity to join the fast-growing and leading online marketplace in Kenya.

We are looking for an Executive Personal Assistant to provide comprehensive administrative support to our Country Manager.

Key responsibilities & deliverables;

Manage calendar of Executives in Jiji

Arrange and coordinate meetings of the Country Manager

Arrange for all travel logistics of Jiji Executives from ticketing, accommodations, meals, airport transfers and insurance where applicable

Apply and keep up to date permits and other work related documents of Jiji Executives

Be the first point of contact between the Executives and internal staff, visitors

Ensure executives office is always stocked which includes stationery, refreshments, equipment’s are well maintained

Maintain professionalism and strict confidentiality with all materials, and exercise discretion when interfacing with the business

Any other duties assigned

Academic Qualifications and Skills

6 months and above experience as an Executive PA

High proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite

Excellent verbal and written communication

Must be able to multi-task, be detail-oriented, extremely organized and able to work in a fast paced, high pressure and high-volume environment

Go-getter; comfortable taking ownership of projects and expanding scope of

Must have ability to work independently and to prioritize assignments

Why work for us

Fast growing multinational company with fast career growth

Work with a team of young brilliant minds

Staff transport to and from work

Monthly TGIF (Thank God it’s Friday), monthly Out of office parties for best performances

Work culture that fosters performance while enjoying your work

Salary – Negotiable

Interested

Send us your detailed resume to hr@jiji.co.ke with the subject line Executive PA