Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Job title: EXECUTIVE PERSONAL ASSISTANT
Company profile
Jiji.co.ke is the no 1 online marketplace in Kenya! Join Jiji now and become a part of Pan-AfricanCompany having a presence in 5 African Countries. Take the opportunity to join the fast-growing and leading online marketplace in Kenya.
We are looking for an Executive Personal Assistant to provide comprehensive administrative support to our Country Manager.
Key responsibilities & deliverables;
- Manage calendar of Executives in Jiji
- Arrange and coordinate meetings of the Country Manager
- Arrange for all travel logistics of Jiji Executives from ticketing, accommodations, meals, airport transfers and insurance where applicable
- Apply and keep up to date permits and other work related documents of Jiji Executives
- Be the first point of contact between the Executives and internal staff, visitors
- Ensure executives office is always stocked which includes stationery, refreshments, equipment’s are well maintained
- Maintain professionalism and strict confidentiality with all materials, and exercise discretion when interfacing with the business
- Any other duties assigned
Academic Qualifications and Skills
- 6 months and above experience as an Executive PA
- High proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite
- Excellent verbal and written communication
- Must be able to multi-task, be detail-oriented, extremely organized and able to work in a fast paced, high pressure and high-volume environment
- Go-getter; comfortable taking ownership of projects and expanding scope of
- Must have ability to work independently and to prioritize assignments
Why work for us
- Fast growing multinational company with fast career growth
- Work with a team of young brilliant minds
- Staff transport to and from work
- Monthly TGIF (Thank God it’s Friday), monthly Out of office parties for best performances
- Work culture that fosters performance while enjoying your work
Salary – Negotiable
Interested
Send us your detailed resume to hr@jiji.co.ke with the subject line Executive PA
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>