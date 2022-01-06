Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Job title:  EXECUTIVE PERSONAL ASSISTANT

Company profile

Jiji.co.ke is the no 1 online marketplace in Kenya! Join Jiji now and become a part of Pan-AfricanCompany having a presence in 5 African Countries. Take the opportunity to join the fast-growing and leading online marketplace in Kenya.

We are looking for an Executive Personal Assistant to provide comprehensive administrative support to our Country Manager.

Key responsibilities & deliverables;

  • Manage calendar of Executives in Jiji
  • Arrange and coordinate meetings of the Country Manager
  • Arrange for all travel logistics of Jiji Executives from ticketing, accommodations, meals, airport transfers and insurance where applicable
  • Apply and keep up to date permits and other work related documents of Jiji Executives
  • Be the first point of contact between the Executives and internal staff, visitors
  • Ensure executives office is always stocked which includes stationery, refreshments, equipment’s are well maintained
  • Maintain professionalism and strict confidentiality with all materials, and exercise discretion when interfacing with the business
  • Any other duties assigned

Academic Qualifications and Skills

  • 6 months and above experience as an Executive PA
  • High proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite
  • Excellent verbal and written communication
  • Must be able to multi-task, be detail-oriented, extremely organized and able to work in a fast paced, high pressure and high-volume environment
  • Go-getter; comfortable taking ownership of projects and expanding scope of
  • Must have ability to work independently and to prioritize assignments

Why work for us

  • Fast growing multinational company with fast career growth
  • Work with a team of young brilliant minds
  • Staff transport to and from work
  • Monthly TGIF (Thank God it’s Friday), monthly Out of office parties for best performances
  • Work culture that fosters performance while enjoying your work

Salary – Negotiable

Interested

Send us your detailed resume to hr@jiji.co.ke with the subject line Executive PA

