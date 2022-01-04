Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 4, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has finally convinced Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, to join his ‘hustler nation’ bandwagon ahead of the August 9 presidential election.

Though Mudavadi has remained silent on the issue, his close allies say Ruto and their boss have been talking behind the scene and mid-next month they will make their political engagement public.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala had on Sunday said there was nothing wrong if Ruto and Mudavadi were in talks.

“We don’t want Musalia to contest the presidency for the sake of it.

“If he has done his simulations and knows he can win in a coalition, so be it,” Malala said

“We are in the season of political persuasion and transfers. Politics is a game of possibilities,” Malala added.

Mudavadi joining Ruto could hurt former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s chances of clinching the presidency since he will have a herculean task of convincing Luhyas to support him instead of their son.

The Kenyan DAILY POST