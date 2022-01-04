Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 4, 2022 – The decision by Deputy President William Ruto’s point man and Mumias East MP, Benjamin Washiali, to quit politics has sparked outrage and protests in his constituency.

His supporters took to the streets to protest the lawmaker’s decision not to defend his seat in the 2022 General Election.

Speaking to the press, a section of Mumias East constituents protested the move demanding an explanation from the lawmaker on his decision.

“Nataka niseme ukweli bila kudanganya, kama si Washiali Mumias East, mimi mambo yangu kwisha… Watu wale wamekuja hapa, wamekuja kwa sababu wanatafuta Washiali aseme ni kwa nini amesema ya kwamba hatasimama kiti cha Mumias East.”

“Hatutakubali Washiali atuache kwa barabara, kwa mataa kwa kusema ameacha kiti,” Kamau Murunga, a staunch supporter of Washiali said.

While announcing his decision to quit politics and focus on Ruto’s presidential bid, Washiali thanked his constituents for trusting in his leadership, adding that he was grateful for the development strides he achieved during his reign.

“It’s been an honour serving the people of Mumias East with gratitude.

“I appreciate you placed your hope and aspirations in me for the last 15 years,” Washiali said.

“I have served diligently; I am grateful for the development strides we’ve made. Come August (2022) I will not be running for office.”

“It is with much humility that I therefore once again ask the people of Mumias East to elect a leader who will not only better the best that we have achieved and will also be tenacious and zealous in their service delivery,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST