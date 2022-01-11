Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 11, 2022 – Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has sensationally claimed that UDA politicians are being targeted by state agencies in the fight against hate speech.

This follows the arrest of Meru Senator Mithika Linturi for urging Kalenjins to remove madoadoa in their midst come August 9th polls during Deputy President William Ruto’s rally on Saturday.

Venting on Twitter yesterday, Omanga vowed to revisit the issue once Ruto ascends to power in August.

According to her, the state is using all efforts to ensure that Ruto’s supporters are intimidated.

“I’m seeing concerted efforts to intimidate, cajole and profile UDA leaders, supporters, and those perceived to be staunch supporters of the deputy president on the guise of fanning ethnic animosity and incitement to violence.

“We will resist very strongly. We will,” She wrote on Twitter.

Omanga’s sentiments came just a few hours after Ruto apologized on behalf of the UDA party, calling the agencies to ensure that law applies to both his side and that of Azimio.

He said they do not want situations when a particular group of people is the only ones subjected to the law.

“We want every inciter in Kenya, whether they belong to UDA or the other side, to be treated equally so that we can secure our nation.”

“As UDA (United Democratic Alliance), we do not subscribe to any divisive talk.”

“We do not accept talks that profile certain individuals or certain tribes because we are a national party that brings all the communities of Kenya together,” he said.

