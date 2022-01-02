Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, January 2, 2022 – An online poll conducted by Jubilee Party apologist, Pauline Njoroge, has revealed the candidate who will take the lion’s share of the Luhya vote during the 2022 presidential election.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, are the political heavyweights battling for the elusive Luhya vote.

Pauline, who had openly endorsed Raila Odinga’s bid, conducted a Twitter poll and over 8000 Kenyans participated.

In the poll, Raila Odinga led with 59.9 percent with Mudavadi getting 40.1 percent.

Raila and Mudavadi worked together during their time at the NASA Coalition but separated after they dissolved the Coalition due to some political differences.

Mudavadi has been claiming to be the leader of the region but the latest Bukhungu 2 declaration by COTU boss Francis Atwoli has raised questions on who may win the region’s votes between him and Raila.

Here is the screenshot of the poll.

