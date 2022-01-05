Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



VACANCY: STORE OPERATIONS ASSISTANT

Starting date: Immediately Who are we?

Kilimall is Kenya’s largest online shopping mall. It was launched in July 2014 with the mission of becoming No.1 E-commerce platform in Africa, and has sites strategically distributed in the three countries namely: Kenya, Uganda and Nigeria.

Kilimall serves a retail-customer base that continues to grow exponentially, offering products that span various categories designed to ensure optimum levels of convenience and customer satisfaction with the retail process; order delivery-tracking, dedicated customer service support and many other premium services.

STORE OPERATIONS ASSISTANT:

We are looking for outstanding candidates to apply for a vacant position in the capacity of Store Operations Assistant, in our Shop Operation Department.

As a Store Operations Assistant, your role will entail:

RESPONSIBILITIES

DROPSHIPPING (DS) ORDER FULFILLMENT

-Sharing Daily LPOS to deliver the DS orders within the course of the day.

-Received Drop Shipping orders from the inbound team and processed them immediately.

Printed LPOs for Processing the received DS

Made sure delayed orders are delivered by sellers at DS

Updated pending orders for Delayed orders and after-sale issues on the Qingflow system.

CUSTOMER SUPPORT/ AFTERSALE QUERIES

Replying to customer messages in SOP

Assisting offshore team on after-sale applications.

Calling out clients concerning their after-sale application to know the condition of the item so as to decide whether it can be exchanged, return , refund or it should be repaired.

Follow up with service centers to prepare the items as quick as

Notifying sellers concerning their after-sale

VENDOR

Prepared vendor payment and submitted for approval on

Retrieved POP and Sales report and shared with

Price negotiations with sellers for preparation for platform

Sending stock updates to offshore

WHO ARE YOU?

Required skills and Competencies:

Diploma in Procurement/ Customer Service, Supply Chain Management or any other related fi

Proficiency in office soft-wares, including excel, word,

Serious, responsible and rigorous work

Teamwork, good time management and communication

Accountable, adaptable and willing to learn & improve at all

High degree of professionalism with great Emotional

How To Apply

Are you interested in this position and do you meet the minimum requirements? your CV, cover letter, certifications and three recommendation letters from previous employers to recruitment@kilimall.com clearly stating the “STORE OPERATIONS ASSISTANT” and expected Gross Salary on or before the 6th January 2022 at 5 PM Kenyan time.

Due to the high number of applicants, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.