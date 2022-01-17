Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 17, 2022 – Constitutional Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru has downplayed the influence of One Kenya Alliance in the August polls.

In an interview, Ndegwa said that the One Kenya Alliance is overrated.

According to the Advocate of the High Court, OKA cannot tilt the balance to the extent of a runoff in the presidential race.

“I do not think OKA individuals can tilt the balance to the extent of runoff. We are giving a lot of credit and limelight to something that we should not,” Ndegwa Njiru said.

Lawyer Ngegwa’s remarks come at a time when OKA principals Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi (KANU), and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya) have failed to name their flag bearer even as the clock ticks towards the August 9 elections.

Kalonzo, Moi, and Wetang’ula retreated to Elementaita, Nakuru County, where they had promised to announce who will face off with ODM leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

However, the meeting ended in disarray after the trio failed to reach a deal in a meeting that ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi skipped.

The Kenyan DAILY POST