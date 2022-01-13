Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Office Assistant

Position Summary

Key Responsibilities:

Clean and tidy up offices, surfaces and environs;

Move and arrange office furniture, equipment, machinery and stationery;

Collect and dispatch mail and parcels internally and externally;

Prepare tea and snacks and cleaning of utensils;

Requisition of office general supplies and keep an inventory

Operate basic office equipment which include photocopying, binding and lamination;

Open and lock offices and ensure safe custody of the office keys

Key Qualifications and Experience

The ideal candidate must possess the following:

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade D+ (plus) or its equivalent from a recognized Institution; and

Proficiency in computer applications.

Meets provisions of chapter 6 of the constitution

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are advised to make applications online by 5:00pm 31st January 2022

No hard copy applications will be accepted.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to submit VALID DOCUMENTS to satisfy the requirements of Chapter 6 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 and will be required to submit among other documents:

Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations;

Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board;

Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority;

Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

Report from an Approved Credit Reference Bureau

“KTB is an equal opportunity employer and commits to diversity and gender equality.”

Interested and qualified? Go to Kenya Tourism Board on docs.google.com to apply