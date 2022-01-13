Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Office Assistant
Position Summary
Key Responsibilities:
- Clean and tidy up offices, surfaces and environs;
- Move and arrange office furniture, equipment, machinery and stationery;
- Collect and dispatch mail and parcels internally and externally;
- Prepare tea and snacks and cleaning of utensils;
- Requisition of office general supplies and keep an inventory
- Operate basic office equipment which include photocopying, binding and lamination;
- Open and lock offices and ensure safe custody of the office keys
Key Qualifications and Experience
The ideal candidate must possess the following:
- Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade D+ (plus) or its equivalent from a recognized Institution; and
- Proficiency in computer applications.
- Meets provisions of chapter 6 of the constitution
How To Apply
Interested and qualified candidates are advised to make applications online by 5:00pm 31st January 2022
No hard copy applications will be accepted.
Shortlisted candidates will be required to submit VALID DOCUMENTS to satisfy the requirements of Chapter 6 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 and will be required to submit among other documents:
- Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations;
- Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board;
- Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority;
- Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission
- Report from an Approved Credit Reference Bureau
“KTB is an equal opportunity employer and commits to diversity and gender equality.”
Interested and qualified? Go to Kenya Tourism Board on docs.google.com to apply
