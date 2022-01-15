Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 15 January 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s eldest son, Nick, is officially off the market after tying the knot with his longtime girlfriend Evelyn Chemtai.

The invite-only wedding was held at the Legend hotel in Karen, Nairobi.

Guests graced the colourful wedding donning African attires.

In the photos shared online, Ruto can be seen walking hand in hand with his wife and mother as they make their way to the wedding venue, with smiles plastered on their faces.

Nick Ruto has been keeping his relationship under the wraps but we understand that he has dated Evelyn for a long time.

The deputy president first acquired the father-in-law status in May 2021 after his firstborn daughter June Ruto exchanged vows with her Nigerian fiancé Alex Ezenagu.

Here are photos of his son’s wedding.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.