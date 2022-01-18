Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 18, 2022 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, has castigated Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, for saying he will cause a political tsunami on January 23 when he will announce the political direction he will take ahead of the August 9th presidential election.

ANC delegates will converge at the Bomas of Kenya next week, where they will endorse Mudavadi’s presidential bid and tell him the direction he should follow.

However, in an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday morning, Sifuna said Mudavadi‘s declaration on January 23 is useless since he cannot win the presidency.

Sifuna told his fellow panelist and Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala that it would take a miracle for Mudavadi to be President of Kenya.

“Malala I can assure you that nobody is bothered with the so-called moves.

“I can tell you without blinking, barring a cataclysmic act of God like the earthquake he has threatened on the 20th, Musalia is not going to be president in 2022,” Sifuna said.

Sifuna added that the Western Kenya region would not follow Musalia because he is from their backyard but they would rally behind a candidate they believe will offer good leadership.

“We follow the strength, we follow conviction, we follow leadership. We are not going to follow you because we were born with you.

“Even thieves who lack moral character are born in the same region but we do not follow them because we’re born with them,” he said.

