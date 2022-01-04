Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 4, 2022 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has been forced to issue a statement after Kandara Member of Parliament, Alice Wahome, made damning allegations about former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Wahome, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, on Monday, said Raila Odinga is being protected by the state despite swearing himself as the people’s president in 2018.

But ODM, through its communication strategist, Philip Etale, urged Wahome to shut up because she was also protected by the state when she manhandled and frogmarched an election official during the 2017 presidential election in the Kandara constituency.

“Madam @WahomeHon should be the last person to cry out loud about protection.

“I vividly remember how she got protection after manhandling and frogmarching an election official in Kandara.

“Someone’s husband, father, uncle and cousin.

“We have never forgotten,” Etale stated.

