Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 13, 2022 – An opinion poll conducted by one of the local online blogs has shown Deputy President William Ruto is the political kingpin of the Mt Kenya region despite being branded an ‘outsider’ by his competitors.

Ruto who fell out with his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2018, is positioning himself as the potent candidate to succeed him in August.

Though he has been called names for challenging the President in his Mt Kenya backyard, the latest opinion poll shows that the second in command has a huge following in the vote-rich region.

The pollster had asked Kenyans “How many votes do you think DP Ruto will garner from Mt Kenya?

Over 1000 Kenyans participated and 50 percent said Ruto will get between 61-80 percent of the Mt Kenya vote in August.

16.7 percent said Ruto will get 41-60 percent while 18.1 percent said he will get 0-20 percent.

Only 15.1 percent said Ruto will get 21-40 percent of the Mt Kenya vote.

Here is the screenshot of the opinion poll showing DP Ruto is the undisputed King of Mt Kenya region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.