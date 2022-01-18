Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 18, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s chief propagandist, Dennis Itumbi, was left with an egg on his face after he posted a fake photo to prove that the DP had attracted a mammoth crowd at his chaotic rally at Jacaranda.

This is after Kenyans called him out over the fake and misleading photo of the event.

Ruto held a mega rally at Jacaranda grounds on Sunday, which was marred with chaos forcing police officers to fire tear gas to disperse the rowdy youths.

To defend his boss, the DP, Itumbi posted a picture of a huge crowd on his social media platforms and said though violence erupted during Ruto’s rally, many Kenyans showed up to show him support.

“The picture of support speaks louder than the stones and violence,” he captioned the photo.

However, hawk-eyed Kenyans noticed something off about the photo and blasted him for using the fake picture to prove that Ruto attracted a large crowd.

It forced Itumbi to quickly delete the photo after he realized that he cannot fool all the people all the time.

A reverse search of the photo that Itumbi used to depict Ruto’s fake crowd showed it was taken in Nigeria during a crusade of renowned late preacher Reinhard Bonke.

The crusade took place in 2000 in Lagos, Nigeria and as indicated on CFAN website, which owns the photos, more than six million people attended and on the last day of the crusade.

The Kenyan DAILY POST