Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, 03 January 2022 – A man caused a stir on Twitter after he shamelessly aired a lady’s dirty linen in public after her boyfriend proudly flaunted her to celebrate their 2nd anniversary.
Apparently, the lady belongs to the streets if the man’s claims are to be believed.
He alleged that she had sex with his friend in a bash two years ago and according to what his friend told him, she is a pro in riding.
A tweet by the romantic man to his girlfriend read, “2 years and counting. Happy anniversary mama
The nosy man responded to the tweet saying, “Uyu Dem namjua, 2yrs ago daaaamn kwa bash flani siiiiet aliride beshte yangu he keeps narrating it.
“Best time of his life. I definitely know she makes you happy”
Below are photos of the lady, who is reportedly talented in bedroom affairs.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Every day Kenyan men your being warned Nairobi women are dangerous and worst than murders,when looking for material wife or a life time partner go else where outside Nairobi even out side kenya if possible before you go back home mashambani after retirement with nothing think twice before you date or get involved with Nairobi women utalia kwa choo.