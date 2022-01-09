Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 09 January 2022 – While some young men are busy squandering their money trying to impress slay queens who have nothing good to offer, a middle-aged man decided to give his mother a memorable treat by taking her on a fancy date.

He first took her to KFC where she enjoyed a sumptuous meal and then drove her to a high-end boutique in a mall, where they shopped for expensive dresses and shoes.

Netizens have hailed the young man for taking care of his mother whose age has advanced, something that most young people rarely do these days.

See photos.

