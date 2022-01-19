Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 19, 2022 – A close friend of Betty Kyallo has reached out to Edgar Obare and spilled the beans on her flopped affair with hunk lawyer Nick Ndeda.

According to the anonymous friend, Nick has been faking a flamboyant lifestyle on social media.

He is reportedly broke and his lifestyle was being sponsored by Betty Kyallo.

Even when they went out for fancy dates and vacations, Betty financed everything.

It’s also emerging that before Betty broke up with Nick, they had a heated argument that almost led to a fight.

According to the friend, they were at a club in Nakuru on 31st December when an argument between Betty Kyallo and Nick ensued.

Nick allegedly stormed out breathing fire and left Betty Kyallo crying.

She dumped him after the incident.

Below are screenshots from Edgar Obare, divulging more details on Betty Kyallo’s flopped affair with Nick Ndeda.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.