Saturday, January 15, 2022 – Nyeri Town Member of Parliament, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has differed with members of Mt Kenya electorate who are claiming they cannot be ‘organised’ (Kupangwa) politically.

Deputy President William Ruto and his allies from the Mt Kenya region have been claiming that President Uhuru Kenyatta is trying to force them to support former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bid, a thing which they rejected.

However, according to Ngunjiri, who is among those supporting Uhuru and Raila Odinga’s presidency, this year Mt Kenya region must be ready to be “organised” politically by others and therefore required to make sober decisions.

According to the Kieleweke legislator, the only wise decision left is to ensure that the region benefits by working with other leaders.

“Let me make something clear. This year #tutapangwa ki siasa. The wise are those who will make sure that #wakipangwa #wanasaidika.

“Otherwise, hii stori ati #Hatupangwingwi ni #kujichocha bure tu,” Ngunjiri wrote on his Facebook page.

