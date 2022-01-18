Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Current NGO Driver
Job Summary:
The driver will form part of the logistics and transport services within the regional office.
Key Responsibilities:
Driving duties
- Drive staff to and from their destinations on time and ensure safety of the passenger and the vehicle at all times
- Liaise with the Operations Manager for assignment and coordination of driving duties for each day
- Monitor fuel usage regularly to ensure the vehicle always has sufficient fuel to fully support activities as required
- Mail delivery
- Liaise with the Operations Manager to deliver mails to required destinations.
- Ensure that mail delivery is completed with signature of the recipient on the designated mail delivery books
- Documentation
- Complete the daily travel log book and ensure that all information required is properly recorded and legible.
- Vehicle Maintenance
- Liaise with the operations Officer to ensure that vehicle routine maintenance service is carried out promptly and the vehicle is kept clean and
- presentable
- Ensure that all legal requirements for the vehicle are up to date
- Record all vehicle repairs done (no matter how small) in the log book
- Ensure the vehicle is kept clean at all time,
- Ensure that the vehicle is securely parked while on and off duty
- Occasional duties
- Assist with set up for workshops and loading and offloading during activities
- Carry out other duties as may be assigned from time to time
Skills:
- Good command of English & Kiswahili
- Security and safety-minded
- Good knowledge of the geographical area of job location and Kenya at large.
- Qualifications, Education, and Experience:
- Five years driving experience with a reputable organization
- Possess a clean and valid driving license, preferably class ABCE
- Possess a valid certificate of good conduct
- Have a defensive driving certificate and a certificate of competence from the Automobile Association of Kenya (AA).
Other requirements:
- This job requires a physically fit person with the ability to see clearly within 35 meters.
- Ability to work long hours while sitting with some moderate noise and vibration level essential to deliver key functions.
- Needs to be sensitive to patient population and issues surrounding HIV/AIDS
- A pro-active approach and flexible attitude to work.
- Flexible, self-motivating and ability to organize work independently
- Ability to work effectively in a multi-cultural environment
- Excellent communication and negotiation skills
- Proficiency in use of information technology such email, and preparing simple reports in word
How To Apply
If you strongly feel you are the right person for the job, please send an application with your updated CV demonstrating why you are the best fit, to Globalhr.Africa@aidshealth.org on or before 16t h January 2022. AHF is an equal opportunity employer.
