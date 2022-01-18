Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Current NGO Driver

Job Summary:

The driver will form part of the logistics and transport services within the regional office.

Key Responsibilities:

Driving duties

Drive staff to and from their destinations on time and ensure safety of the passenger and the vehicle at all times

Liaise with the Operations Manager for assignment and coordination of driving duties for each day

Monitor fuel usage regularly to ensure the vehicle always has sufficient fuel to fully support activities as required

Mail delivery

Liaise with the Operations Manager to deliver mails to required destinations.

Ensure that mail delivery is completed with signature of the recipient on the designated mail delivery books

Documentation

Complete the daily travel log book and ensure that all information required is properly recorded and legible.

Vehicle Maintenance

Liaise with the operations Officer to ensure that vehicle routine maintenance service is carried out promptly and the vehicle is kept clean and

presentable

Ensure that all legal requirements for the vehicle are up to date

Record all vehicle repairs done (no matter how small) in the log book

Ensure the vehicle is kept clean at all time,

Ensure that the vehicle is securely parked while on and off duty

Occasional duties

Assist with set up for workshops and loading and offloading during activities

Carry out other duties as may be assigned from time to time

Skills:

Good command of English & Kiswahili

Security and safety-minded

Good knowledge of the geographical area of job location and Kenya at large.

Qualifications, Education, and Experience:

Five years driving experience with a reputable organization

Possess a clean and valid driving license, preferably class ABCE

Possess a valid certificate of good conduct

Have a defensive driving certificate and a certificate of competence from the Automobile Association of Kenya (AA).

Other requirements:

This job requires a physically fit person with the ability to see clearly within 35 meters.

Ability to work long hours while sitting with some moderate noise and vibration level essential to deliver key functions.

Needs to be sensitive to patient population and issues surrounding HIV/AIDS

A pro-active approach and flexible attitude to work.

Flexible, self-motivating and ability to organize work independently

Ability to work effectively in a multi-cultural environment

Excellent communication and negotiation skills

Proficiency in use of information technology such email, and preparing simple reports in word

How To Apply

If you strongly feel you are the right person for the job, please send an application with your updated CV demonstrating why you are the best fit, to Globalhr.Africa@aidshealth.org on or before 16t h January 2022. AHF is an equal opportunity employer.