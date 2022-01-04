Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 3, 2022 – Kirinyaga Woman Representative, Wangui Ngirirci, has reclaimed her office and other campaign machinery after dumping Deputy President William Ruto and his UDA party, thanks to Governor Anne Waiguru.

In the latest move that has shocked Ruto, Ngirici removed UDA branding from her office in Kirinyaga County.

In the latest images of her office, which had been painted yellow and green, the dominant colours of the outfit, have been repainted.

With the help of her supporters, the walls of her office were repainted white.

In addition, she also removed UDA branding materials from her campaign machinery including her public address truck and personal vehicles.

The move by Ngirici escalates the rift within the party following her exit on December 29, 2021.

Ngirici announced that she would be contesting for the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat as an independent candidate.

“In 2022, I will not stand with any political party. I will seek to be elected as a governor, as an individual, and I’m confident that I will sail through,” the Woman Rep stated.

Ngirici further expressed concerns over the nomination process. She claimed that UDA had been hijacked by officials who wanted her to forgo her ambitions to become governor in favour of the incumbent, Anne Waiguru.

Ngirici further indicated that she would no longer campaign for Ruto in the presidential race – urging her supporters to choose freely any candidate which they will deem fit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST