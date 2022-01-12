Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 12, 2022 – Kirinyaga Woman Representative, Purity Ngirici, has given strong indications that she may be headed to Azimio Movement just after dumping Deputy President William Ruto and his UDA party.

Speaking during an interview, Ngirici claimed that her supporters are pressuring her to support Orange Democratic Movement leader, Raila Odinga.

The once staunch supporter of DP Ruto said Kirinyaga residents are aware of the humiliation and tribulations she faced in UDA.

She said her supporters felt let down by the betrayal from the Deputy President and UDA, even after her effort to establish and popularize the party in the county.

“Kirinyaga people are aware of my humiliation, they sympathize with me and want me to join Raila’s camp but beseech them to first support my gubernatorial bid,” Ngirici said.

She was quick to point out that the popularity of Raila Odinga in Mt Kenya is growing each day and she cannot take it lightly.

According to her projections, Raila and Ruto will share the Mt. Kenya voting block equally and the difference will be marginal if any will win in the upcoming elections.

“Ruto’s problem in Mt. Kenya is his insult to the regional political parties and the cartels surrounding him that are making the party lose popularity,” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST