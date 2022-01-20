Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 20, 2022 – Billionaire businesswoman cum politician, Purity Ngirici, has taken a swipe at Deputy President William Ruto barely a month after ditching the UDA party.

Speaking during an interview, Ngirici termed Ruto as a fool for waiting on President Uhuru Kenyatta to hand him the presidency on a silver platter.

She condemned the 10 years that was purported to be for Ruto after President Uhuru Kenyatta completed his second term.

“Let me tell you, people keep saying; ten for me and ten for you. Such foolishness is what we want to go away from.

“Come to think of it, my eyes are open and my mind is open and as the white man states that, only a fool doesn’t change his mind,” she stated.

Ngirici has been at loggerheads with UDA after Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru joined the party- a factor that would have seen the two lock horns at the nominations poll for the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat.

Sensing the trouble ahead, Ngirici pulled out of UDA and declared that she would run as an Independent candidate.

