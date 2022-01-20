Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 20, 2022 – Kirinyaga Woman Representative, Purity Ngirici, has dimmed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s hopes ahead of the August 9 General Election.

This is after she vowed never to join his Azimio La Umoja Movement after ditching Deputy President William Ruto’s Hustler Movement.

Raila and his handshake partner, President Uhuru Kenyatta, were hoping to bag the billionaire politician, who has immense influence in Kirinyaga and the entire Mt. Kenya region after she dumped Ruto with the hope of bolstering their numbers.

But speaking during an interview, Ngirici affirmed her decision to vie as an independent candidate – noting that she will not relent her bid for political party affiliations.

“For now, without fear of contradiction, I will be an independent candidate.

“So those planning things should know that I will not leave to join another party,” she affirmed.

As an Independent candidate, Ngirici will battle it out with Anne Waiguru (UDA) and Martha Karua (NARC Kenya) among others for the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat.

