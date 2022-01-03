Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 03 January 2022 – A 32-year-old woman has left residents of Lugari in shock after she killed herself and her two kids.

According to sources, the disgruntled woman locked herself and her three kids in the house and set the house on fire.

She reportedly committed the heinous act because her husband is having extra-marital affairs.

Her oldest son managed to escape with minor injuries but the other two kids were burnt beyond recognition.

Below are photos shared by a social media user.

