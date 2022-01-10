Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 10, 2022 – Embattled Meru Senator, Mithika Linturi, who is facing charges of incitement following his madoadoa remarks in Eldoret during Deputy President William Ruto’s rally, may have been acting at the behest of ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

This was revealed by political scientist, Mutahi Ngunyi, who gave a strange explanation regarding Linturi’s recent blunders ranging from defrauding Ruto’s Chief of Staff Maryanne Kaitany to contracting Covid last year and throwing the entire Tanga Tanga in panic mode and now spewing controversial remarks in Eldoret.

According to Ngunyi, Linturi is not only a GEMA operative but part of a larger plan by Raila Odinga to decimate Ruto in the August polls, going by his actions in Eldoret.

Venting on Twitter, Ngunyi asserted that the plan was to mess up Ruto’s rally to make his archrival Raila Odinga look better.

“The country has MISUNDERSTOOD Linturi. His GEMA brief was to go to ELDORET and PEE on Ruto’s most IMPORTANT rally. And he did a good, long PEE. Or Am I over-reading Linturi’s DELIBERATE utterances aimed at MESSING the Ruto Rally?” Ngunyi claimed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST