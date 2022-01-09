Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 09 January 2022 – Controversial gospel singer, Ringtone Apoko, is engaged in a vicious court battle with a family of a deceased white lady from Sweden, over the palatial home in Runda that he claims to own.

Ringtone, a well-known land grabber, grabbed the home from the deceased lady, identified as Mona Ingegard Bjorklund, who died on July 5, 2007.

Her family has been desperately trying to repossess the lavish home, which Ringtone acquired fraudulently.

The singer, through a sworn affidavit, now claims that he inherited the posh home from the deceased mzungu lady.

He alleges that he was raised and adopted by the Swedish lady and before she left the country in 2007 to seek medical treatment, she instructed him to inherit the property if she dies.

The court documents indicate that Ringtone has lived in the Ksh 500 million property for twenty-one years and if he is evicted, he will be left homeless.

He claims that he met the deceased when he was a street urchin.

Ringtone has been giving conflicting reports on how he acquired the palatial Runda home.

At one time, Ringtone told The Nairobian that he bought the multi-million home through money he got from motivational speaking and stage performances.

Read Ringtone’s sworn affidavit in the court documents below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.