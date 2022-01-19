Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 19, 2022 – A new opinion poll conducted by one of the local publications has shown that Deputy President William Ruto will win with a huge margin against his opponents if elections were held today.

The poll, which was conducted by Radio Africa Group, shows that if elections are held today, DP Ruto will get 46.1 of the total votes cast while Raila Odinga who is endearing himself to the masses using the Azimio La Umoja movement will get 35.1 percent of the votes cast.

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi came a distant third with 2.4 percent while Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper Democratic Movement was supported by only 1.4 percent

However, according to the pollster, Ruto’s lead will not be enough to make him win the first round with a simple majority of 50% plus one.

A similar poll carried out by Radio Africa in November last year showed that 45.6 percent of voters would have voted for Ruto compared to 28 percent for Raila.

The poll was financed and carried out by the Radio Africa research department and will be repeated every month until August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST