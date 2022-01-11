Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 11, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto is without a doubt one of the most guarded men in Kenya, going by what happened in Bomet yesterday.

This is after his bodyguards swung into action to quell a security breach in Bomet County after a daring member of the boisterous crowd attempted to access the DP during the UDA political rally at the Bomet Green Stadium.

In a video that was posted online, the DP’s mean-looking Israel-trained security is seen whisking away a man who tried to access the podium.

The man was allegedly beaten to a pulp by two bodyguards who hurriedly moved him away from Ruto’s vicinity as the crowd watched.

Moments earlier, the DP had just welcomed the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) nominated MP Wilson Sossion, to address the crowd.

Sossion continued addressing the crowd, oblivious to what was happening in the surrounding.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST