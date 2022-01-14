Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, January 14, 2022 – Former Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya has sought to explain why he was redeployed to the Office of the President immediately after resigning on Wednesday in a move that seemed to unsettle his haters with raising more questions than answers.

According to a letter signed by Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, the outspoken police boss was moved to the Office of the President with immediate effect.

Speaking yesterday, Natembeya explained that he was moved to the Office of the President so as to allow him time to clear from the service and prepare his pension documents before leaving the service completely.

He also explained that he has accrued many leave days that will serve as resignation notice while some will be utilised in the clearance process.

“I have resigned from the government. But when you want to exit the government, there are some procedures to be followed and there are clearances to be done.

“That’s what we are doing now,” Natembeya stated.

“I had accrued so many leave days, so many of these exiting procedures will be covered within the leave days, that is why you see I have been deployed to the OP headquarters, but basically I have resigned,” he added.

Natembeya was replaced by Makueni County Commissioner, Mohamed Ahmed Maalim.

The vocal law enforcement officer, who has served as Rift Valley Commissioner for two-and-a-half years, is seeking to succeed Trans Nzoia Governor Patrick Khaemba in the August 9 polls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST