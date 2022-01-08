Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 08 January 2022 – A Facebook user identified as a Spex Oliech has showered his wife with praises for standing with him through thick and thin.

Oliech said that when he lost his job, they were kicked out of their rented house and forced to sleep in the cold at a petrol station together with their 2-year-old son.

His wife always gave him hope during the trying times.

He described his wife as the best adviser, friend and helper.

“We were kicked out of our rented house. We had to spend the cold night at the nearest filling station together with our 2-year-old son, but she always gave me hope.

“I have the best adviser, friend and helper. I love you hunny,” he wrote.

Below are photos of the lovely couple.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.