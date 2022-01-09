Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Sunday, 09 January 2022 – Esther Musila has gushed over her newly-wed husband, Guardian Angel, through a sweet romantic post.
The 52-year-old mother of three, through her Instagram page, posted a photo from their recent wedding and said that she has found a home in Guardian Angel’s heart.
“My G, in you I found the home of my heart,” she wrote and accompanied the post with a romantic photo.
Esther and Guardian Angel tied the knot last week in an invite-only wedding that sparked a lot of reactions online because of their huge age difference.
The wedding coincided with Guardian Angel’s 33rd birthday.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
