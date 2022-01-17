Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 17, 2022 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has asked Kenyans to start preparing for a major political announcement on January 23, when his party will hold a National Delegates Conference (NDC) at the Bomas of Kenya.

Speaking in Nyamira on Sunday, where he held a series of rallies and meetings, Mudavadi who is also a principal of One Kenya Alliance (OKA), said his announcement will disrupt Kenya’s political setting.

“I have heard people say I am slowly moving out of OKA, just wait.

“There is a major announcement that will shake the country, there is no need for doubts,” Mudavadi said.

The former Deputy Prime Minister said the ANC’s NDC will give him direction on the way forward.

“We do not want to pre-empt what we have discussed as the leaders of ANC.

“But we will give a major declaration that will be like an earthquake on our way forward politically,” he said.

At the same time, he denied skipping the OKA Principal’s meeting held in Naivasha saying he was engaged in organising his party ahead of the historical event at the Bomas of Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST