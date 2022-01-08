Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, January 8, 2022 – Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri, has warned Deputy President William Ruto that the Mount Kenya region might soon withdraw their support for him and back former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s statehouse bid.

Mwangi, who is also The Service Party (TSP) leader, said Ruto is digging his own grave by refusing to form a coalition with small parties in the Mt Kenya region.

Kiunjuri also accused the second in command of undermining the leadership of the Mt Kenya region, warning him that he should not take their influence for granted as it might soon haunt him when it’s too late.

“DP Ruto despises Mt Kenya leaders and has decided to eclipse them. Those small things might cost him dearly.

“Look at what happened in Kirinyaga County. Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici’s heart is pained.

“Do you want to tell me that Wangui Ngirici cannot influence some 5000 people?

“She can influence more than that. DP Ruto should put his house in order,” Kiunjuri stated.

Kiunjuri also said Raila Odinga has learned from his past mistakes and that is why he has sought reconciliation first with Mt Kenya leaders and his soft stand to allow negotiations with the region’s parties, saying that that might favor him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST