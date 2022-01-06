Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 6, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga Wednesday shocked his close competitors when he appointed Laikipia Governor, Nderitu Muriithi, as the chairman of his campaign team.

Unlike in the past, where Raila appointed his tribesmen in such a lucrative position, this time the former premier chose Nderitu, who is former President Mwai Kibaki’s nephew to head his campaign team.

Reacting to the appointment, United States International University (USIU) professor Macharia Munene, said appointing Nderitu is Raila’s first move on his journey to State House since {Nderitu} is a world-renowned strategist who has worked in Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Macharia also said since Nderitu is Kibaki’s nephew, it seems the former President has endorsed Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022

“Nderitu is Kibaki’s nephew. People loyal to the retired President will see it as an endorsement by Kibaki.

“This will give Raila an upper hand in winning the August 9th Presidential election,” Munene told a local daily.

