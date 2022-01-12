Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, January 12, 2022 – Former Machakos Senator, Johnstone Muthama, has revealed the main reason why President Uhuru Kenyatta and dozens of Mt Kenya region billionaires are supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid.

Muthama, who is a close confidante of Deputy President William Ruto, said Uhuru and Mt Kenya billionaires led by Royal Media Service (RMS) founder, SK Macharia and Equity Bank founder Peter Munga, are supporting Raila’s presidential quest so that he can safeguard their ill-gotten wealth.

The outspoken former lawmaker who commented on Twitter also termed Raila as a state project who will rule with an iron fist to please his sponsors.

He also said under Raila Odinga’s presidency, there will be no justice for the poor because he will be pleasing the rich men who are funding his presidential bid.

Muthama concluded by urging Kenyans to support Ruto’s presidency since he is on record saying he will uplift the lives of the poor Kenyans and also ensure they have money in their pockets.

“In August this year, Kenyans will have two choices: One is @WilliamsRuto who’s the people’s chosen president.

“His target is to promote investments of ordinary Kenyans and financial instruments that will help millions of the unemployed masses and bridge the widening gap between the poor and the rich through the Bottom-Up Economic Approach.

“The other is @RailaOdinga who’s a govt’s project out to safeguard billionaires. If elected he will lead with an iron fist and there’ll be no justice for the poor. Kenyans vote WISELY,” Muthama stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST