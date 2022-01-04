Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 4, 2022 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has mourned former Attorney General, Charles Njonjo, who died on Saturday and was cremated the same day.

Njonjo, the first black Kenyan attorney general, left a mixed legacy.

In his condolences, Mutahi said Njonjo was the number one supporter of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and he was among the first Kikuyus to embrace and endorse his presidency in 2008.

Mutahi said, unlike Deputy President William Ruto, who ordered the butchering of Kikuyus in Kiambaa, Eldoret, during the 2007-08 post-election violence, Raila has never killed a Kikuyu.

He advised the Kikuyu nation to continue eating Ruto’s money but vote for Raila Odinga during the upcoming Presidential election.

“At 101 Charles Njonjo SUPPORTED Baba. Dear Kikuyus, SOMEONE Killed your children on New Years Day 2008.

“If Raila wanted to Kill KIKUYUS, he would have done it in 2008. But someone KILLED Kikuyus. We cannot IGNORE Kiambaa.

“We will FORGET but NEVER FORGIVE. KULA Ruto, KURA baba,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page on Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST