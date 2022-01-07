Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, January 7, 2022 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has attacked supporters of Deputy President William Ruto’s bottom-up economic model, saying they are all gays.

Ruto, who is vying for the presidency in August, is endearing himself to the masses using the bottom-up economic model, which he says will deliver Kenyans from the yoke of poverty.

Mutahi made the remarks after Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, said the bottom-up economic model is sweet and you can walk naked if you are proscribed to the idea.

“Bottom is very sweet. Ukiskia bottom up you can walk naked,” Ngunjiri said in the video that has since gone viral.

In response, Mutahi said “It’s OFFICIAL: Bottoms-up is GAY”

Mutahi is among bloggers who had been hired by State House to taint the image of Deputy President William Ruto.

The bloggers have been tasked with the job of pouring cold water on Ruto’s model and also campaigning for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Here is the video of Ngunjiri saying the Bottom-up model is sweet and can make somebody walk naked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST