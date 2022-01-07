Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, January 7, 2022 – Celebrated political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has cautioned former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in August enters the final stretch.

Raila, on Friday, celebrated his 77th birthday in a colourful ceremony held at the Bomas of Kenya.

In a social media post wishing the septuagenarian a happy birthday, Mutahi urged the former Premier to work hard five times since ‘the battle is always hard when the victory is nearest’.

Mutahi said if Baba fails to step up his political campaigns, Deputy President William Ruto will beat him badly in August.

“#HappyBirthdayBaba. FACT: You will become the 5th. CAUTION: The battle is HARDEST when victory is NEAREST. Advice from the gods: Work 5 TIMES more than you have worked in the 5 times you have run for President!

“You RELAX, you LOSE. Fact,” Mutahi wrote on his Twitter page.

Raila and DP Ruto are the two front runners in the race to succeed the Son of Jomo in August.

