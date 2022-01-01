Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, January 1, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has revealed that Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi permitted him to attend Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala’s tournament in Mumias on Friday.

Ruto, who was accompanied by a host of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) MPs, attended the event that was graced by thousands of football fans from Western Kenya.

Speaking during the event, Ruto said he has been consulting with Mudavadi before visiting the Western region.

“The permission I got to get here came from your boss Omwami Musalia Mudavadi…I want you to know that I came here as a neighbour and I have never visited this region without talking to my friend Musalia because I respect him.

“This time I want us to walk together,” Ruto told the crowd.

Ruto also said he wants to work with Mudavadi to ensure all ‘hustlers’ are happy and have something to put on their tables when he forms a government in 2022.

