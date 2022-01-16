Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, January 16, 2022 – Amani National Congress Party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has come out to explain why he declined President Uhuru’s invitation to the State House luncheon, where the president met pro-handshake MPs alongside ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Musalia said he had already been committed elsewhere by the time he received the invitation to the meeting where President Uhuru praised MPs for passing the political parties (amendment) bill 2021.

Mudavadi has defended himself, saying he only read the invitation to State House from the press.

“It is after reading in the newspapers that I received the State House luncheon invite (by President Uhuru) but I had already committed myself elsewhere,” said Mudavadi.

All the OKA principals, Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Gideon Moi (Kanu), and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) had been invited by the Head of State but none of them showed up.

Over 200 Members of Parliament and Senators allied to President Uhuru and Raila Odinga attended the Luncheon.

In the meeting, President Uhuru said he will persuade leaders to join the Azimio side to ensure Kenya remains together even though politicians belong to different political parties.

“I hope and pray that this spirit we have started with, we shall be able to carry on with it through till elections are over and for us to be able to bequeath again a new administration … and a focus on the issues that affect the people of this Republic,” said the President.

Former Prime Minister and ODM party leader also joined the President’s luncheon and said he was disappointed by William Ruto who was demonizing the BBI constitution amendments.

