Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, January 13, 2022 – Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi may join Deputy President William Ruto sooner than you think.

This was revealed by Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, who appeared on KTN’s Morning Prime Show alongside Kathiani MP Robert Mbui and Professor Peter Kagwanja.

Barasa stated UDA was getting stronger by the day and, by February, two top leaders currently associated with the One Kenya Alliance would be formally joining the Kazi ni Kazi party.

When pushed to the wall about the identity of the two mysterious leaders, Didmas said it was obvious, and that everyone had seen Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala attending Ruto’s rally.

Pressed on whether the leader he was speaking about who would be joining UDA officially in February was Musalia Mudavadi, Didmas answered in the affirmative.

This comes even as Mudavadi is set to hold NDC on January 23, where he will make the final decision regarding his next political move.

Malala attended DP William Ruto’s rally in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on Saturday where he insinuated that Mudavadi could be on his way to the Hustler Nation.

“The DP graced my football tournament on December 31 last year.”

“In a bid to reciprocate, I have attended his rally here in Eldoret today.”

“I bring the greetings of my Party leader Musalia Mudavadi.

On January 23, ANC will hold its national delegates conference.”

“On that day, we will unveil Musalia Mudavadi as our presidential candidate, and we’ll also allow Mudavadi to reach out to DP so that they can work together,” Malala said during his speech at Eldoret.

The Kenyan DAILY POST