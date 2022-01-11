Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 11, 2022 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has accused the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) of favouring the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) politicians who spew hate speech in public forums.

On Monday night, the NCIC Chairman Reverend Samuel Kobia was being interviewed on Citizen TV over the recent outrage which has been caused mainly by the remarks of both Senator Mithika Linturi and the Kitutu Chache Member of Parliament Richard Onyonka.

When Trevor Ombija asked him about a possibility that the NCIC is favouring some parties over others when it comes to dealing with cases of ethnic profiling, Doctor Kobia denied such claims stating that he has always been fair to all parties.

“NCIC is not using double standards to deal with people who use hate speech.

“We have summoned other politicians who have used words that can be equated with hate speech thus we are not discriminating against UDA,” Kobia said.

This position by Kobia was however not received well by Murkomen, who accused the reverend of being in cahoots with the ODM side.

“It is now clear that the NCIC Chair Reverend Samuel Kobia is the ODM and Azimio defence counsel.

“This is deplorable,” Murkomen wrote on his social media page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST