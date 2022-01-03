Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 3, 2022 – Mumias East MP, Benjamin Washiali, has announced his retirement from politics.

Announcing his retirement on Monday, Washiali, who is among Deputy President William Ruto’s point-men in Western Kenya, said he will not be defending his seat in the upcoming General Election.

Washiali said he will devote all his time, energy and resources to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and campaign for Ruto to become the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya.

Washiali also asserted that in his tenure, he improved the lives of the people of Mumias East.

“It has been an honour serving the people of Mumias East, with gratitude I appreciate that you placed your hope and aspirations in me for the last 15 years.

” I have served diligently, I’m grateful for the development strides we’ve made.

“Therefore, come August, I will not be running for office,” Washiali stated.

