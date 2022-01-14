Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, January 14, 2022 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, is no longer the Luhya community kingpin, going by an opinion poll conducted by one of the media houses.

Though he has been chest-thumping that he is still the Mulembe Nation political kingpin, numbers show that his popularity has been dwindling and his political cheer will soon be over.

The media house had asked Kenyans “How many votes do you think Musalia Mudavadi will garner from Western Kenya?

According to the poll result, the majority of Kenyans about 50.6 percent voted that Mudavadi will probably get between 0-20 percent while 16,8 percent of voters stated that he will get a total of 21-40 percent of the total Western region votes.

12,9 percent said Mudavadi will get 41-60 percent while 19.8 percent said Mudavadi will get 61-80 percent of Luhya votes.

Here is the screenshot of the opinion poll showing Mudavadi is nobody in Western Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.