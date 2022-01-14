Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, January 14, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid has received a huge boost after a top Luhya Community leader abandoned the Amani National Congress (ANC) party and joined the Azimio La Umoja Movement.

Speaking on Thursday when he met Raila Odinga in his Karen residence, Khwisero Constituency Member of Parliament, Christopher Aseka Angaya, said he has dumped ANC and joined Azimio La Umoja because it is the winning team.

After the meeting, the first-term legislator went on his official Facebook page to praise the former Premier for his effective leadership over the decades.

He further praised the septuagenarian for being a key ingredient in the expanded democracy space and vibrancy in the country.

“Raila Odinga, is an icon of effective political leadership over the decades, a key ingredient for the expanded democratic space & vibrancy.

“He epitomizes promotion of democratic ideals, protection of equity & justice in our society required for a developed Kenya,” the MP stated.

This defection is a big blow to ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi who has already declared his presidential bid in August.

