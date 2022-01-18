Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, January 18, 2022 – Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo has threatened to dump Amani National Congress (ANC) party if Musalia Mudavadi joins Deputy President William Ruto’s Hustler Movement ahead of the August polls.

This came barely a day after Mudavadi toured Nyamira County where he was hosted by Nyaribo.

Taking to his social media page yesterday, Nyaribo said he will not follow anyone to Ruto’s UDA.

The ANC governor indicated that he is ready to reject the position of deputy party leader that ANC is offering him in the event the party forms an alliance with Ruto.

“In my tour of Ikonge, where I visited Ikonge PAG and held a rally in Ikonge town, I reminded our people that we have no future in UDA,” Nyaribo wrote on his Facebook page.

“I hope that party ANC, in its upcoming National Delegates Conference to be held on January 23, will make a decision which works to the best interest of our people and our nation.

“But most importantly, my mind is crystal clear that I will not join the UDA bandwagon,” He added.

On matters of Gusii politics, the governor said that Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i is the point person for any political decision for the community.

Nyaribo’s threats come after DP Ruto openly expressed his desire to work with Mudavadi of ANC and Moses Wetangula of Ford Kenya.

More interesting is that Governor Nyaribo is among the over 30 governors that converged in Naivasha and endorsed ODM leader Raila Odinga for the presidency.

The Kenyan DAILY POST