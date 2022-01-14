Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, January 14, 2022 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has urged Kenyans to expect a major political storm in the country when his party holds a National Delegates Conference (NDC) at the Bomas of Kenya on January 23, 2022.

During that event, NDC is expected to officially declare Mudavadi as the party’s presidential flagbearer to battle with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto, who have already declared their bids.

Commenting on Twitter on Friday, Mudavadi said a storm is coming, asking Kenyans who they can trust with leadership.

“There’s a storm coming! WHO CAN YOU TRUST? #TukutaneBomas,” – Mudavadi wrote on his Twitter page.

Mudavadi’s post comes hours after he failed to send representatives to the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) technical team that was supposed to settle on the alliance’s flagbearer this Saturday.

Sources said Mudavadi may officially announce joining Deputy President William Ruto during the ANC’s NDC at the Bomas of Kenya.

