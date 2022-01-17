Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, January 17, 2022 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has said nobody will dictate to him on the political side he will join between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio La Umoja movement and Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler nation.

For the last few weeks, Mudavadi, who is also interested in the Presidency in August, has been flip-flopping on the coalition he will join between Ruto’s and Raila’s.

However, on Monday, Mudavadi cleared the air and said nobody on earth will dictate the people he should associate with because Kenya is a democratic society.

Mudavadi also praised DP Ruto stating that he, like any other leader in this country, deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, as well as the opportunity to make friends.

The former Deputy Prime Minister has been sending signals that he is heading to Ruto’s camp ahead of the August 9th presidential election.

